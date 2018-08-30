Four finalists named in search for top rookie military trucker

The four finalists in the “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” recognition program were named as America’s top rookie military drivers in Dallas this week.

The top four, with their branches of service and employers, are:

Mordaunt “Platt” Brabner, U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy, TMC Transportation

Summar Hanks, Air Force, U.S. Xpress

Quinton Ward, U.S. Army, Werner Enterprises

Christopher Young, U.S. Army, Stevens Transport

“This year’s four finalists in the “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” recognition program have achieved significant accomplishments in their military careers, and now, as professional truck drivers,” said Brad Bentley, FASTPORT president. “We urge trucking companies to reach out and give a helping hand to our many veterans, who are striving to make a smooth transition back into civilian life.”

Kenworth, along with FASTPORT Trucking Track Mentoring Program and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring our Heroes Program, will award a fully-loaded Kenworth T680 Advantage with a 76-inch sleeper and PACCAR MX-13 engine to the top rookie military veteran who has made the successful transition from active duty to driving for a commercial fleet.

“Kenworth is donating a T680 Advantage for the third consecutive year to acknowledge and thank our military veterans for their service. It is important for the trucking industry to continue its on-going efforts to provide support and career opportunities to our veterans,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director. “Congratulations to finalists Platt Brabner, Summar Hanks, Quinton Ward and Christopher Young, and to the other six successful drivers who made the Top 10.”

All the drivers were recognized at the President George W. Bush Library during a tour and reception. The winner will be announced Dec. 14 in Washington, D.C. during a ceremony at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation in Washington, D.C.

Drivers were nominated by trucking companies that made a hiring commitment and pledge to hire veterans on www.truckingtrack.org or, by members of the National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving Schools, or Commercial Vehicle Training Association-member school.