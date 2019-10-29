Skip navigation
Menu
102919 FMCSA under 21 military program.jpg Photo: FMCSA
Drivers

FMCSA offers help for young military drivers to find jobs

The pilot program will allow a limited number of individuals between the ages of 18 and 20 to operate large trucks in interstate commerce.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has published a new job opportunities website to help 18-20-year-olds who possess the U.S. military equivalent of a commercial driver’s license (CDL) find and apply for jobs with interstate trucking companies.   

“Our country has a shortage of truck drivers. This resource will help military service members translate their training into good-paying jobs safely operating commercial vehicles across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao. 

Related: FMCSA seeks applications for under-21 driver program

The website features motor carriers throughout the country who are seeking to hire 18-20-year-old drivers as part of FMCSA’s Under 21 Military Driver Pilot Program, which was announced in June 2019. Interested service members, reservists, National Guard, active duty, or military veterans who possess the equivalent of a CDL can use the job listing resource to learn more about job opportunities that are available with participating motor carriers.

FMCSA’s pilot program will allow a limited number of individuals between the ages of 18 and 20 to operate large trucks in interstate commerce.  During the pilot program, which is slated to run for up to three years, the safety records of these drivers will be compared to the records of a control group of drivers to help determine whether age is a critical safety factor.

Related: FMCSA aims to add new flexibility for CDL testing

“We are excited to offer this resource to help military servicemembers find jobs in the trucking industry. With our country’s economy growing at record pace, we know motor carriers around the country are looking to hire skilled drivers. We encourage servicemembers, National Guard, and reservists to visit this online directory and look for a trucking job today,” said FMCSA Deputy Administrator Jim Mullen.

The Under 21 Pilot Program is being launched at a time of sustained job growth for the U.S. economy. The September U.S. Department of Labor jobs report indicated that the national unemployment rate has fallen to a 50 year low of 3.5 percent. 

TAGS: News Regulations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
102619 CDL meals collab with AAOO_cropped.png
CDLMeals by Fresh N’ Lean launches first partnership with AAOO
Oct 26, 2019
HOS
Last call for comments on hours-of-service proposal
Oct 22, 2019
101619-marijuana-driving.jpg
How to deter drivers from using marijuana (and other drugs)
Oct 17, 2019
101519 marijuana roadway exit.jpg
Marijuana impairment lingers longer than intoxication
Oct 15, 2019