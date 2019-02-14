Driver Wellness: Keeping mind & body strong on the road

You going to work each day is a lot different than most people. Your office, in the cab of a truck, is almost always in motion. There’s hardly any time to relax, and for too many drivers if you aren’t working, you aren’t getting paid. So staying well is vital. While having healthy meals at home all the time and going to the gym regularly isn’t realistic, there are ways to make sure your mind and body are strong and fit. Presented here are three short stories, one each focusing on mental acuity, nutritional excellence, and physical fitness. Combined, they can make all those endless hours on the road much more beneficial for you.

BRAIN POWER SMARTENING UP BEHIND THE WHEEL

All those hours driving ... hundreds become thousands, thousands become tens of thousands. And for some truckers, tens of thousands become millions. Over all those many long miles, what’s going on up there?

What are you thinking about when you’re out there? Or is it all just a big blur? The good news is that while your brain is getting older, it can also get better. No matter what your age, your brain wants to stay young, and it wants you to help it.

A big reason mental sharpness declines as people age is that they fall into routines and ruts. They’re putting less effort into being creative—they’re not trying as many new things and don’t have as many dragons to slay. For truckers that can really be an issue, as they are performing the same job task year in and year out.

Brian Ryder, a consultant who helps businesses get their employees to think more creatively, would agree. He says there are a number of reasons you should take time now—and every day—to rejuvenate and freshen your brain’s ability. Here are seven ways you can.

Take five. During a meal or snack or even a cup of coffee, use all five senses at once: taste, smell, hear, see, and touch. Observe each sense’s intake fully.

“It’s something we don’t do often enough,” said Ryder. “When you do this on a regular basis, you make all of your senses keen.”

It’s the same principle, he says, that helps blind people develop extra-sharp hearing. They “tune in” so strongly to their sense of hearing (since the dominant sense, seeing, is unavailable) that the sense becomes acutely perceptive.

Think back. Take a few moments to visualize a place you enjoy. It might be a room in your home, the 18th hole at the golf course, even your favorite watering hole. Picture each item there, as clearly as possible, in your mind. Try to recall the sounds, the smells, and what you feel there.

This type of exercise helps your memory and imagination improve, but “don’t get frustrated if you can’t remember everything you want,” Ryder noted. Instead, “next time you’re there, use your senses to experience the place, then remember it another time.”

“The point is not to see how much you can remember, but just to go through the process,” he emphasized.

People who can see, he points out, seldom close their eyes and try to recreate a place—it’s just not something we have to do. But by going through that, we help our brains process information better.

Change things. It might seem strange, but suddenly shifting to a new type of activity moves your brain onto a higher plateau. It can be as simple as switching from doing the newspaper’s word search to doing the crossword puzzle.

Take a different route to a destination once in a while, even if it means a few more minutes of driving. Your brain will be stimulated by the change.

“This doesn’t mean you have to change every aspect of your life all the time,” Ryder noted. “That would be too stressful. But when you can vary your hobbies and free-time activities more, it’s beneficial to sharpening your creativity.”

Back it up. One great way to solve a problem, experts say, is to move it to the back-burner. You might have thought “sleeping on it” is the answer, and it might be, according to Ryder, but an active physical/passive mental state would be better.

Stop thinking about the problem or challenge and exercise, take a shower, or whatever. Your subconscious will move into the fore on the problem, and the next time you tackle it, you’ll more likely have the solution.

“That’s why you have good ideas when you’re just standing in line somewhere or when you’re not trying to come up with an idea,” Ryder said.

Get focused. Today’s multi-demand living might have you hopping in a hundred different directions, which is why it’s a good idea to hone your mental focus.

The best time to do this is while you’re exercising, and particularly doing aerobic exercise, Ryder suggested. Pick a focal point and stare at it, concentrating on only that. If your mind wanders, gently pull your attention back to the focal point. Think about nothing—just look at the focal point. As thoughts enter your mind, gently push them aside.

“It’s like meditation, but you’re really not meditating,” Ryder said. “What you are doing is sharpening your mind’s ability to concentrate hard on a single thing.”

You might think that later you’ll pick your focal point and ponder one burning issue while you stare at the point. Not so. Just doing the exercise, with the mind-blanking aspect, increases your overall ability to concentrate deeply.

Let it flow. When you’re trying to think of a solution to a problem, learn to tune out your “inner critic” and consider all your ideas.

“We censor a lot of ideas before they’ve even had the chance to form,” Ryder noted, “and sometimes wisely so. But many times, it’s the programming of parents, teachers, and authority figures who told us to be quiet or that our ideas weren’t good.”

If you will eliminate that self-doubt, a lot of half-formed ideas can come through, and some answer you’re looking for might be within them. As you learn to censor your mind less, it becomes a self-improving cycle, and you find yourself more open-minded to your own ideas.

Fuel your brain. Don’t forget the physical side of helping your brain. Personal trainers always recommend getting regular cardio exercise and eating a diet low in saturated fat. Science confirms that both of these can help the brain. Getting enough sleep also plays a major role in maximizing brainpower.

And eat fish: It is rich in Omega-3 oils that in many studies have shown to be brain food. If you can’t stand fish, find fish-oil supplements.

“It’s really not hard to sharpen your thinking and improve your mind power,” Ryder concluded. “A lot of people don’t try it because they think that mentally, they ‘are where they are.’ It’s not so. You have a lot of room for improvement.”

NUTRITION EATING RIGHT AWAY FROM HOME

Eating away from home is probably a more regular endeavor for truckers than anyone else. They often eat wherever they happen to be on any given day. How does eating out affect your overall diet? It depends on where you eat, what and how much you order, and what extras you add to the foods you order—dressings, spreads, condiments, and so forth. Of course, how often you eat out is important, too.

When you eat also counts. The typical pattern for many truckers is skipping breakfast, gulping cups of coffee, eating a snack in place of lunch, and finally relaxing at night with a hefty meal. No good. Eating late makes you less hungry in the morning. And while drinking coffee might jolt you awake when you’re tired, caffeine is a stimulant for your appetite. It’s best to follow the old adage: Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper.

Where you eat out greatly affects the food choices available to you. For example, a greater selection of menu items gives you the opportunity to choose for variety. And if foods are prepared to order, you can have more control over the calories, fat, sugars, and sodium in your meal. Here’s how eating places compare:

Full-service restaurants usually provide the greatest variety and flexibility in types of foods and preparation methods. Items are often prepared to order, so you can ask that foods be prepared differently than the menu specifies. One drawback of having foods prepared to order is the time it takes. What and how much do you eat while waiting for your order?

usually provide the greatest variety and flexibility in types of foods and preparation methods. Items are often prepared to order, so you can ask that foods be prepared differently than the menu specifies. One drawback of having foods prepared to order is the time it takes. What and how much do you eat while waiting for your order? Cafeterias, smorgasbords and restaurant buffets also provide a wide variety of food selections. Since foods there are prepared in advance, there’s no wait, but you are not able to order foods the way you want them. You do, however, have some control over portion size and the amounts of sauces, gravies, and dressings served with foods. Watch out for “all-you-can-eat” offers, though. You may be tempted to eat too much just to get your money’s worth.

also provide a wide variety of food selections. Since foods there are prepared in advance, there’s no wait, but you are not able to order foods the way you want them. You do, however, have some control over portion size and the amounts of sauces, gravies, and dressings served with foods. Watch out for “all-you-can-eat” offers, though. You may be tempted to eat too much just to get your money’s worth. Steakhouses generally offer fewer menu items, although different sizes and cuts of meat are often available. Most dishes are prepared to order, but preparation methods may be more limited. Fish and shellfish items are often breaded and fried; broiled and steamed versions are increasingly available. Side dishes usually include items high in fat, like French fries, hush puppies, and creamy coleslaw, for example. Salad bars are sometimes featured.

generally offer fewer menu items, although different sizes and cuts of meat are often available. Most dishes are prepared to order, but preparation methods may be more limited. Fish and shellfish items are often breaded and fried; broiled and steamed versions are increasingly available. Side dishes usually include items high in fat, like French fries, hush puppies, and creamy coleslaw, for example. Salad bars are sometimes featured. Pizza parlors offer variety in toppings and crust types but an otherwise limited menu. Toppings vary in calories, fat, and sodium content. Some pizza joints feature salad bars.

offer variety in toppings and crust types but an otherwise limited menu. Toppings vary in calories, fat, and sodium content. Some pizza joints feature salad bars. Sub shops offer a varied selection of subs and sandwiches but usually little else. Items are prepared to order so the amount of high-calorie, high-fat spreads can be limited. Sometimes smaller servings are available. Many offer a variety of breads.

offer a varied selection of subs and sandwiches but usually little else. Items are prepared to order so the amount of high-calorie, high-fat spreads can be limited. Sometimes smaller servings are available. Many offer a variety of breads. Fast-food restaurants offer an expanding but still rather limited menu. Many items are deep-fat fried, including chicken and fish items, French fries, onion rings, and fruit pies. However, smaller servings are available for some sandwiches and side orders, and you can request that foods be prepared without sauces or other condiments. Salads, baked potatoes, and whole grain rolls are now available at some fast-food restaurants, and low-fat milk and fruit juices are joining soft drinks and shakes as beverage options. Most fast-food restaurants have caloric information readily available.

offer an expanding but still rather limited menu. Many items are deep-fat fried, including chicken and fish items, French fries, onion rings, and fruit pies. However, smaller servings are available for some sandwiches and side orders, and you can request that foods be prepared without sauces or other condiments. Salads, baked potatoes, and whole grain rolls are now available at some fast-food restaurants, and low-fat milk and fruit juices are joining soft drinks and shakes as beverage options. Most fast-food restaurants have caloric information readily available. Convenience store “mini-meals” and vending machines are a growing source of food eaten away from home. Offerings include chili, hot dogs, nachos with cheese sauce, prepackaged hamburgers and sandwiches, single-serving canned foods, candy, and snack foods. Fat, calories, sugars, and sodium are high in many of these items, especially in processed, prepackaged and canned foods. Some refrigerated vending machines offer alternatives—yogurt, fruit, and fruit juices, for example.

FITNESS ENERGIZING IN 10 MINUTES

On the road you stop for breaks every once in a while, right? Well, if you have a light set of dumbbells in the cab, they’d help energize your muscles on one such stop.

“The number one excuse for not working out is ‘I don’t have time,’“ said Andy Moesser, a personal trainer in Los Angeles. “People think they have to put on the appropriate clothes, get to the gym, and spend a good couple of hours to get a workout. Not so. In as little as 10 minutes, you can benefit your body dramatically.”

The key, he said, is knowing what to do with that 10 minutes. If you’re going to exercise in a short amount of time, first make sure you focus on only one area, such as the lower or upper body.

“Know what you’re doing so that you can quickly get through the workout and feel good about what you’ve done,” he explained.

Here are easy 10-minute workouts.

Abs blast. Lying face up on the floor of the cab or other suitable surface, first stretch your abs thoroughly. Point your toes, and with your arms stretched behind your head, reach your fingertips as far as possible in the other direction. “If you can’t feel your stomach muscles, take a deep breath,” advised Moesser. “That will help you find the muscles you are trying to stretch.” Repeat this stretch three times.

Then bending your knees, with your hands behind your head, get into the crunch position. Do 10 regular crunches, raising head and shoulders a few inches off the floor. Then do oblique crunches, trying to reach your left knee with your right elbow on one uplift, then the right knee to the left elbow on the next lift. This will go slower than the regular crunches. Do 20 of these (10 for each side).

Finally, lie flat and rest for a few seconds, then repeat the crunch sequence. Rest again, then do the abdominal stretch. Then repeat the entire routine. It only takes 10 minutes but builds torso power fast. Since this doesn’t include weights, it can be performed anytime.

Upper-body energizers. Stand grasping a set of dumbbells. Raise them out in front until arms are parallel with the floor. Pause, then lower. Repeat eight times. Next, sit and raise the dumbbells out to sides until arms are parallel with the floor. Do eight reps. Then stand and do eight alternating bicep curls with each arm. Repeat the whole process. This is an instant upper-body workout that should be performed every other day.

Lower-body buildup. You can also perform a lower-body workout with dumbbells in only a few minutes. Standing with weights at sides, do simple lunges. Step forward with one leg and lower until thigh is parallel to the floor, keeping back straight and head up. Return to standing position and repeat with the other leg. Do 10 reps with each leg.

Next, lower hips until thighs are almost parallel to the floor. Keep your back flat. Rise back up to starting position. Do 10 reps of these dumbbell squats.

Then sit with a dumbbell on your left thigh, about two inches back from your knee. Pushing with your toes, lift your heel off the floor. Hold for two seconds, then put your foot back down. Do 10 reps for each calf.

Back attack. This simple stretching exercise will help strengthen your back and make it more flexible. It will probably improve your posture, too.

Sit with legs extended forward. Put a rolled-up towel under your knees to allow a slight bend. Reach toward the toes, pulling with the abdominal muscles. You should feel your lower back muscles being slightly stretched. Hold this position a few seconds. Repeat four more times.

Next, stand outside with your back against the truck, heels about three inches from the rig. Put your arms beside your head with elbows against the truck (a “hands-up” position, as if you’re under arrest). Tighten your abdominal muscles and press your lower back against the wall. Hold for a few seconds, then release. Repeat four times. The lower-body buildup and back attack should both be performed on alternate days.