DOT opens new Jason's Law truck parking survey

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) wants truck drivers to take a new survey on truck parking.

The survey is an update of the Jason’s Law survey on truck parking first conducted in 2015. Under Jason’s Law, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) is required to evaluate truck parking routinely.

You can take the survey here.

Jason's Law is named for Jason Rivenburg, a truck driver shot and killed in 2009 after he was forced to park in an unsafe location.

This new survey is intended to update the 2015 evaluation of the capability of states to provide adequate parking and rest facilities for commercial motor vehicles involved in interstate transportation.

The survey should take about five to seven minutes to complete. No personal information is collected, and if provided, it will not be identified when FHWA analyzes results. All responses will be anonymized and aggregated, according to the DOT. The information collected will be used by the DOT to report the results of the Survey and Comparative Assessment required under Jason's Law.

If you have any questions about the survey, contact Jeff Purdy of the Federal Highway Administration Office of Freight Management and Operations at [email protected].