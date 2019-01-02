Dental tips to help keep drivers on the road

Although she doesn't see as many drivers as Dr. Thomas Roemer, the dentist at the Iowa 80 Truckstop, or Bret Tucker, a dentist at Sapp Bros. Travel Center, Dr. Faryal Ismatt, in the West Sacramento, CA, office of Eureka Dentists, sees a fair amount of truckers, because the office is near the intersection of I-5 and I-80 and their lot is large enough to accommodate semis.

She says that drivers can boost their dental health by brushing more often and snacking on the right foods.

First, she is a proponent of the Sonicare-type toothbrush, an electric toothbrush that produces tens of thousands of brush strokes per minute.

"Having a toothbrush and toothpaste in their truck can help prevent cavities. I also know that drivers snack a lot while they drive and they should keep away from power drinks because they're packed with acid and sugar."

Acid erodes teeth, she says, and that can cause cavities. Snacks that can help reduce acidity are nuts, cheese and gum or mints with Xylitol. "Chewing gum also produces more saliva and that reduces mouth acidity." Chewing after snacking also helps loosen food particles stuck between teeth.

"The main goal is to cut acidity in the mouth," she says.