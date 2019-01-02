Menu
Eureka Dental
Eureka Dental sees a lot of truckers because its office is near the I-5 and I-80 junction and their lot is large enough to accommodate semis.
Drivers

Dental tips to help keep drivers on the road

There are good snacks and bad snacks for your teeth and one drink to definitely avoid.

Although she doesn't see as many drivers as Dr. Thomas Roemer, the dentist at the Iowa 80 Truckstop, or Bret Tucker, a dentist at Sapp Bros. Travel Center, Dr. Faryal Ismatt, in the West Sacramento, CA, office of Eureka Dentists, sees a fair amount of truckers, because the office is near the intersection of I-5 and I-80 and their lot is large enough to accommodate semis.

She says that drivers can boost their dental health by brushing more often and snacking on the right foods.

First, she is a proponent of the Sonicare-type toothbrush, an electric toothbrush that produces tens of thousands of brush strokes per minute.

"Having a toothbrush and toothpaste in their truck can help prevent cavities. I also know that drivers snack a lot while they drive and they should keep away from power drinks because they're packed with acid and sugar."

Acid erodes teeth, she says, and that can cause cavities. Snacks that can help reduce acidity are nuts, cheese and gum or mints with Xylitol. "Chewing gum also produces more saliva and that reduces mouth acidity." Chewing after snacking also helps loosen food particles stuck between teeth.

"The main goal is to cut acidity in the mouth," she says.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
dental health man covering mouth
Poor dental health on the road can turn fatal
Dec 27, 2018
12.20.18 Burch Tank parts store_2.jpg
New location for Burch Tank Parts Store
Dec 21, 2018
Christmas Truck
5 tips for truckers away from home for the holidays
Dec 21, 2018
drivers gone
Where Have All the Drivers Gone?
Dec 20, 2018