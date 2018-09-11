Denny’s thanks professional drivers with a month of discounts

Denny’s travel center locations across the country are celebrating professional drivers this September as part of “Denny’s Driver Appreciation Month”. Now through Sept. 30, Denny’s travel center locations across the U.S. will offer professional drivers a chance to enjoy month-long discounts on their favorite diner dishes along with a discount key tag.

“Every September our teams across the country look forward to welcoming professional drivers into our booths to celebrate their hard work and dedication,” said Steve Henry, senior director of field marketing. “These men and women are the driving force of America and we are proud to serve them year after year.”

“America’s Diner” invites professional drivers to stop into participating Denny’s travel center locations to receive a scratch-off card with various diner discounts and prizes as a thank you for their hard work. Each scratch-off card includes a different Denny’s deal like a free Original Grand Slam® with a beverage purchase, 20 percent off an entire guest check, free coffee or dessert with purchase of entrée and many more.

All month long, Denny’s will provide professional drivers with a 10 percent discount key tag that can be used at participating Denny’s travel center locations now through Dec. 31, 2019. Professional drivers can also receive a $5 Denny’s gift card with the purchase of a limited-edition Driver Appreciation hat for $9.99 at select travel locations.

With 136 participating travel center locations across the country, professional drivers will always have a Denny’s conveniently located wherever the road takes them. Denny’s restaurants are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night favorites in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere.