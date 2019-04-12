Menu
ATRI truck parking survey
Drivers

ATRI seeking driver input on truck parking info systems

The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) recently launched an online survey to solicit professional driver input on preferences for data formats and delivery mechanisms of truck parking availability information.

This data collection is part of ATRI’s 2019 top priority research topic to standardize truck parking information systems based on driver preferences. 

ATRI initially surveyed drivers on this topic at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville KY, where more than 300 drivers completed surveys. The online survey will provide drivers who were not able to attend MATS the opportunity to provide input on this topic.

The lack of available truck parking continues to rank as a top industry issue in ATRI’s annual industry survey, and in 2018 was the No. 2 issue for drivers after the hours-of-service rules.

ATRI’s research findings will give states and private-sector entities that provide truck parking information the driver-preferred data formats and methods of information delivery.

Drivers can provide confidential input on truck parking information systems here. ATRI will collect driver responses on the truck parking survey through the end of May.

