Are these the safest states to drive your truck through?

To celebrate National Safety Month, Azuga, a provider of connected vehicle and fleet technologies, compiled Driver Score data to determine the top ten safest states in America to drive through. But how does their data match up with what you see across the U.S.?

According to Azuga, the company’s data science team studied 3.6 million driver behavior datasets from its GPS fleet tracking devices from January 1 to May 31, 2019 across the United States. This data was then converted into Driver Scores out of 100, seen next to each state, using a weighted average of speed limit violations, speeding, sudden acceleration, hard braking, idling, seat belt usage and other driving behaviors for 51,134 drivers.

