A&R boosts driver pay, schedules 'out and back' runs for home time

Louisville, KY-based dry bulk hauler A&R Logistics is increasing driver mileage pay up to an additional 10%, the second consecutive year the company has put a significant pay increase in place. A&R also announced a number of other measures to improve driver quality of life.

Those include things such as scheduling for more time at home, no increases in insurance costs, complimentary satellite radio, and upgraded driver lounges and shower facilities.

"A&R has made significant investments to attract and retain drivers. Aggressively promoting home time and quality of life, the company has adopted 'out-and-back' scheduling for most of its fleet," said Steve Brantley, senior vice president of terminal operations at the company.

"The need for drivers is more competitive today than at any time in the history of the industry," he added. A&R Logistics handles chemical and plastics dry bulk over-the-road transportation, trans-loading, packaging, warehousing, and outsourced transportation management through its network of 28 facilities with a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators.

Taking a holistic approach to driver compensation and quality of life, "we are holding our 2019 insurance costs for our drivers at the same rate they are currently paying, we will be providing complimentary satellite radio service for their enjoyment, and we will be launching a complete remodel and upgrade to our driver lounges and restroom facilities," Brantley noted.