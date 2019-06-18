Acuity’s high school contest for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, September 8-14, 2019, is when America takes the time to honor all professional truck drivers for their hard work and commitment in tackling one of our economy's most demanding and important jobs. To commemorate the event and celebrate drivers nationwide, Acuity Insurance is sponsoring its third annual National Truck Driver Appreciation Week Essay and Video Contest.



High school students are invited to submit an essay of up to 1,000 words and an accompanying video of up to one minute. Over $5,000 in prizes will be awarded, including a grand prize of $2,500.

Entrants must choose one of the following topics for their essay and video:

Hours of service

Truck parking

ELD mandate

Driver distraction

Driver retention

Driver health and wellness

Driver shortage

Automated truck technology

Transportation infrastructure/congestion/funding

CSA

Submissions will be judged on originality and uniqueness of the story, use of language relevant to the topic, and creativity in how ideas are expressed. More information, including official rules, judging criteria, and prizes, can be found on Acuity’s contest page.