5 tips for truckers away from home for the holidays

Few people want to be at work during the holidays. But for many truckers, that is their fate this time of year as they work to get goods delivered across the country during one of the busiest times of year for the profession. While it’s rarely easy to be away from friends and family during Christmas or New Year’s, there are things drivers can do to make the holidays more full of cheer.

RoadPro Family of Brands has offered up five tips for truckers who find themselves away from home during Christmas and New Year’s.

1. Be flexible

Allow some flexibility as to where and when the holiday activities with family and friends will take place. You don’t always control your own schedule on the road – so plan accordingly. Don’t commit to holiday activities if you don’t know for sure that your schedule will allow you to attend. It’s better to schedule something at the last minute than to make big plans and be forced to cancel.

2. Don’t be bound by the calendar

Christmas is always on Dec. 25 and New Year’s Eve is always Dec. 31 – but that doesn’t mean you need to celebrate right on schedule. If your schedule doesn’t allow you to be home on holiday calendar dates, reschedule them. Holidays are about getting together with family and friends – and if that means your Christmas celebration comes on Dec. 26, that’s OK. Not being home on a certain date doesn’t mean you have to skip the holiday altogether.

3. Use technology

You don’t have to just settle for a phone call. Social media and technology make it possible to do everything but smell the turkey. Use Facetime or Skype to video-chat with friends and family. Seeing a loved one's face or a smile goes a long way. Check in on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms to share what you’re up to and see what others are up to at various holiday celebrations.

4. Find some company

You’re not the only driver working during the holidays or spending Christmas at the truck stop. Get out of your cab and share a meal or a talk with a fellow driver. Wish happy holidays to the truck stop employees who also would rather be home with their families. Show each other pictures of your kids and spouses. Take the time to make everyone a little less lonely. Try to park at one of the many truck stops that go out of their way to make drivers feel welcome during the holidays.

5. Bring the holidays on the road

Play Christmas carols on your radio. Hang a wreath on your grill. Spray gingerbread air freshener in the cab. Pack a candy cane in your lunch. Watch some classic Christmas movies during your rests and breaks. Do whatever you need to bring a little holiday cheer into your life on the road. And don’t hesitate to give yourself a gift, maybe a meal in a nice restaurant or a stay in a hotel.



Your truck cab is never going to be the same as being home for the holidays – but that doesn’t mean it can’t be made a little more enjoyable this time of year.