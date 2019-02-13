$1k discount for OOIDA members on Kenworth T680, T880 sleeper trucks

Kenworth and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) have again teamed up for the 17th consecutive year to provide a $1,000 savings to OOIDA members on qualifying purchases of new Kenworth sleeper trucks this year.

Eligible trucks are the Kenworth T680 and Kenworth T880 with a 52-in. or larger factory-installed sleeper. Both new stock and special-order vehicles qualify.

“Owner-operators have a real passion for 'The World's Best' trucks,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director. “This special program with OOIDA offers a $1,000 savings on an industry-leading Kenworth. It’s our way to thank OOIDA members for choosing a qualifying Kenworth T680 or T880 sleeper truck in 2019.”

Buyers must show their OOIDA membership card to their Kenworth dealer at time of purchase to qualify for the discount. A copy of the bill of sale and warranty, along with the buyer’s OOIDA membership number, must be mailed to: OOIDA, P.O. Box 1000, Grain Valley, MO 64029 or faxed to OOIDA at (816) 229-0518.

The limit for a single customer is three qualifying Kenworth trucks per year, and other limitations apply on the Kenworth rebate program. See your Kenworth dealer for more details.