$1k discount for OOIDA members on Kenworth T680, T880 sleeper trucks

Program builds on last year's success where more than 500 OOIDA members purchased Kenworth trucks at special rates.

Kenworth and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) have again teamed up for the 17th consecutive year to provide a $1,000 savings to OOIDA members on qualifying purchases of new Kenworth sleeper trucks this year.

Eligible trucks are the Kenworth T680 and Kenworth T880 with a 52-in. or larger factory-installed sleeper. Both new stock and special-order vehicles qualify.

“Owner-operators have a real passion for 'The World's Best' trucks,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director. “This special program with OOIDA offers a $1,000 savings on an industry-leading Kenworth. It’s our way to thank OOIDA members for choosing a qualifying Kenworth T680 or T880 sleeper truck in 2019.”

Buyers must show their OOIDA membership card to their Kenworth dealer at time of purchase to qualify for the discount. A copy of the bill of sale and warranty, along with the buyer’s OOIDA membership number, must be mailed to: OOIDA, P.O. Box 1000, Grain Valley, MO 64029 or faxed to OOIDA at (816) 229-0518.

The limit for a single customer is three qualifying Kenworth trucks per year, and other limitations apply on the Kenworth rebate program. See your Kenworth dealer for more details.

