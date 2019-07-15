5 benefits of using a truck dash cam: ATBS

Truck dash cams have become increasingly more popular over the years, according to ATBS. While driving, dash cams can fully record every detail on the road and inside the cab. There are many benefits for truckers to use a dash cam in a variety of different situations. Here is ATSB's list of the top 5 benefits of using a truck dash cam.

Evidence of a car accident

This is the main and most popular reason to get a truck dash cam. If you happen to get in an accident, using a dash cam video will be the strongest piece of evidence to prove the accident wasn’t the driver's fault. Without the video evidence, there is a chance the other driver can push blame, even if it wasn’t the trucker's fault, and force them to pay for the repairs. However, keep in mind that if the accident is the trucker's fault, the video evidence will be used them.

Report undisciplined drivers

Truckers spend a lot of time on the road and encounter many careless drivers. If there is a driver who is driving bad enough that they are putting lives in danger, it can be reasonable to want to report that driver. Reporting a reckless driver without a dash cam is difficult due to lack of evidence. Without dash cam evidence, it is unlikely the reckless driver will receive any form of punishment. However, it is easy to prove that a driver is actually driving carelessly if there is video footage from a dash cam.

Prevent insurance fraud

One of the more common forms of fraud seen today is insurance fraud. This is when a driver purposely causes an accident and puts the blame on the other party involved to receive money. The fraudster could get money from the other driver if the other driver has no evidence that they were not at fault, or they could get money from the insurance company if they fake an injury they supposedly sustained in the accident. With a dash cam, a trucker will be able to protect themselves from anybody attempting to perform this type of fraud by being able to prove that the accident wasn’t their fault. They may also be able to prove that the fraudster caused the accident on purpose, and this may stop the fraudster from performing that stunt again.

Record incidents when you are away from the truck

Most dash cams can be set to record even without the engine being on. This way a truck driver can record incidents while sleeping in the truck, or while away from the truck. A dash cam is perfect for returning to the parked truck and there is a ding on the bumper because videos can be rewound and see who caused the damage. Drivers are also able to keep an eye on their truck if they must leave it out overnight and can make sure they are able to catch anybody who vandalizes or tries to break in.

Use them for training and coaching

This is a good feature for those that have people driving trucks for them or must train new drivers when they start. Even though an ELD can help coach drivers, a dash cam adds another way to monitor a driver who is being trained for the first time, or being coached to become a better driver. With a dash cam, a fleet manager can see exactly what the driver is seeing when they are behind the wheel. With these videos, one can go back and point out errors that were made or things that went well. This makes it, so managers don’t have to be in the truck with somebody 24/7 in order to properly coach them and give them advice.

Are you ready to purchase a truck dash cam?

When ready to purchase a truck dash cam, here are a few things to consider. The price can range from as low as $40 and as high as $500 depending on the available features. There are several companies that make dash cams including Garmin, Thinkware, and Blackvue. Some of the features to look for are camera mounts, accelerometers, time & location tracking, microphones, and automatic looping. Keep all of this in mind while making the decision on which truck dash cam to purchase.