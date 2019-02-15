Red Oval love: Peterbilt recognizes top dealerships

From its network of more than 380 North American dealership locations, the 16 that comprise The Peterbilt Store have taken top honors again as Peterbilt Motors Co.'s 2018 Dealer of the Year. The truck maker also named the dozen Best in Class dealerships providing top customer service—The Peterbilt Store is one of those as well—and dealerships leading in specific categories such as medium duty and parts and service.

The awards were given out at the OEM's annual two-day Peterbilt Dealer Meeting, which brings together dealers from across North America with the focus of strengthening the network and providing the utmost sales and service experience to customers.

"The Peterbilt Store has made significant investments in state-of-art facilities in multiple locations, and it has paid off by making them one of the top-performing dealer groups across several key metrics," said Jason Skoog, vice president at Paccar and general manager of Peterbilt.

The Peterbilt Store finished 2018 as one of the top performers in parts and service, medium-duty sales, Class 8 sales and Paccar MX engine sales, the OEM noted.

Peterbilt Motors Co. Peterbilt Model 389

Skoog praised the dealership's commitment to customer service and uptime "and for representing our brand and products in a way we all take pride in." This adds 2018 to Dealer of the Year awards in 2016 as well as back in 2004 for The Peterbilt Store.

With its 16 dealership locations in Massachusetts, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee, "The Pete Store" embraces the top-quality expectations and mystique surrounding Denton, TX-based Peterbilt Motors Co. The truck manufacturer has a global reputation for the quality of its heavy trucks, admired by driver and consumer enthusiasts around the world.

Peterbilt Motors Co. Peterbilt Model 579

The Peterbilt Store is part of the Peterbilt Dealer Council established to guide development and growth of the dealer network. The dealership additionally was one of 12 to receive a 2018 Best in Class award, which honors the network's highest-ranking dealer organizations.

According to the OEM, the Best-in-Class awards are based on a combination of Peterbilt's standard of excellence scores, financial performance, parts and service performance, and utilization of Paccar training and programs.

The other Peterbilt dealerships to receive Best in Class awards were:

Peterbilt also honored top-performing dealers with a range of awards, including:

"These award-winning dealers and the dealer network as a whole have invested heavily in adding and expanding facilities, hiring the best technicians, increasing hours of service and offering mobile service solutions that drive uptime and profitability for our customers," said Peyton Harrell, director of dealer development at Peterbilt.