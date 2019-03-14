Pilot Flying J Truck Care's new maintenance portal speeds service

The Pilot Flying J travel center network has a new virtual maintenance system, Fleet Center, coming in April that's designed to help its Truck Care technicians provide better, faster service and get trucks back on the road after a fix.

The Fleet Center portal is designed to help fleets, trucking companies and professional drivers better manage their equipment repairs, reduce dsowntime, get faster service and improve account management.

"By providing a centralized portal, Fleet Center will make it easier and faster for fleets to manage the service of their trucks," said Dave Latimer, vice president of shop strategies and operations for Pilot Flying J Truck Care.

"Our goal is to remove the stress and complexity of managing fleet service and get drivers back on the road as quickly as possible," he added.

Fleet Center will include features such as:



Service management: No phone calls needed — use the portal to schedule services, generate and authorize work orders, and receive detailed repair cost estimates.

Real-time notifications: Receive immediate status updates for "enroute," "onsite" and "roll" times for repairs.

Live chat: Users can chat live with Truck Care representatives for quick customer service needs.

Service records: Less paperwork and improved record accuracy with full access to service history and transaction details.

Watch below for a tour of the portal and its capabilities:

Pilot Flying J rolled out its Truck Care service in 2017, and the company reported it's been growing: Truck Care's 24 service centers and more than 135 roadside assistance vehicles in 36 states now serve professional drivers' maintenance needs on and off the highways. Truck Care offers "state-of-the-art" facilities and certified truck technicians available round-the-clock.

Pilot Flying J Truck Care also said it's offering special pricing for preventative maintenance services. A full preventative maintenance service with conventional oil is a flat $299.99 for all engine types, and the services are backed by a nationwide limited warranty, according to Pilot Flying J.

Since January, Pilot Flying J Truck Care has expanded its service centers with five new locations in Hagerstown, MD (opened Jan. 19); Niota, TN (opened Jan. 23); Bakersfield, CA (opened Feb. 2); Ripon, CA (opened March 1); and East St. Louis (opened March 1).