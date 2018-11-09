Pilot Flying J announces $2 million in charitable donations

Pilot Flying J is focused on fueling those who serve by supporting military heroes and their families and helping communities across the country by investing in programs where its guests and team members live and work.

“We are grateful to the millions of guests and thousands of team members who have fueled our business for 60 years,” said James A. Haslam II, founder of Pilot Flying J. “To celebrate this great achievement, we wanted to say thank you in a meaningful way that honors our history and will make a positive difference in the communities we serve.”

More than 20 nonprofit organizations will receive contributions, each reflective of the causes that are important to Pilot Flying J’s guests and team members and the values upon which the company was built.

As a veteran-founded company, Pilot Flying J partners with organizations such as Hire Heroes USA, Bunker Labs, Fisher House, and Folds of Honor. Funds will support veterans and their families by providing cost-free housing to those caring for injured loved ones and by connecting them with opportunities to drive their future success.

Pilot Flying J also is working with organizations like Boys and Girls Club of America, Feeding America, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and Trucker Buddy International to fund programs that focus on health and wellness, access to food, and academic success in communities across the country.

“A spirit of community and philanthropy was instilled in our company’s culture from the beginning,” said Meg Counts, community relations and events manager of Pilot Flying J. “We are proud to partner with these important organizations, supporting their missions and programs to help our communities and veterans thrive. Together, we are truly able to fuel life’s journeys.”

Pilot Flying J is also thanking those who serve this Veterans Day with a free breakfast. From November 10–12, active-duty and retired military veterans can redeem an offer in the Pilot Flying J app to enjoy a free Pilot Coffee of any size with their choice of a PJ Fresh breakfast sandwich, packaged pastry item or a Cinnabon Center of the Roll.