Love’s celebrates first anniversary of Speedco acquisition

Love’s Travel Stops announced its one-year anniversary of acquiring Speedco, a national network of service locations that provides quick lube and inspection services to the trucking industry. Love’s acquired 52 Speedco locations from Bridgestone Americas on November 1, 2017, and has since built a new location in Pendleton KY for a total of 53 locations. Love’s will continue to grow Speedco with additional locations that will open across the United States in the near future.

“Combining two of the most significant brands in the diesel service industry a year ago was one of the best decisions we could have made,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “Both Love’s and Speedco are committed to providing professional drivers with quality products as efficiently as possible, and have grown to be the name you can trust for maintenance needs.”

Earlier in 2018, Love’s expanded its Speedco tire brand offerings to include Michelin, Goodyear, Yokohama, Aeolus and Love’s Retread tires for professional drivers. With the acquisition, Love’s now provides tire, lube and light mechanical services for professional drivers at more than 280 nationwide locations.

Love’s has more than 470 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City OK, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 22,000 people.

Additional details about Love’s and Speedco are available at www.loves.com/speedco.