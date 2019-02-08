Kenworth of South Florida – Riviera Beach relocates to new $2.7 million facility

Kenworth of South Florida – Riviera Beach has relocated its parts and service dealership to a larger, newly constructed facility to enhance customer support.

The $2.7 million facility features 12 service bays, 2-hour truck diagnosis through Kenworth PremierCare ExpressLane, 700 square-foot visual parts department supported by a large, fully stocked parts warehouse with ample inventory, a comfortable driver’s lounge, and 24-hour towing service availability.

The new dealership is located at 3720 Interstate Park Road South, across the street from its previous facility in the West Palm Beach area. It is less than a quarter mile southeast of Exit 76 on heavily traveled U.S. Interstate 95. The nearly 16,000 square-foot facility sits on 2.1 acres, providing truck drivers with plenty of parking.

Todd Hays, dealer principal of Kenworth of South Florida, who also operates locations in Fort Lauderdale, Fort Pierce, and Naples, stated that “the new facility is substantially larger than the previous location and will help drive our dedicated efforts to provide enhanced support and uptime to our customers.”