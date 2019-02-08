Menu
020719 kenworth south florida.jpg Kenworth
Business

Kenworth of South Florida – Riviera Beach relocates to new $2.7 million facility

Hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and can be reached at 561-882-9775.

Kenworth of South Florida – Riviera Beach has relocated its parts and service dealership to a larger, newly constructed facility to enhance customer support.

The $2.7 million facility features 12 service bays, 2-hour truck diagnosis through Kenworth PremierCare ExpressLane, 700 square-foot visual parts department supported by a large, fully stocked parts warehouse with ample inventory, a comfortable driver’s lounge, and 24-hour towing service availability.

The new dealership is located at 3720 Interstate Park Road South, across the street from its previous facility in the West Palm Beach area. It is less than a quarter mile southeast of Exit 76 on heavily traveled U.S. Interstate 95. The nearly 16,000 square-foot facility sits on 2.1 acres, providing truck drivers with plenty of parking.

Todd Hays, dealer principal of Kenworth of South Florida, who also operates locations in Fort Lauderdale, Fort Pierce, and Naples, stated that “the new facility is substantially larger than the previous location and will help drive our dedicated efforts to provide enhanced support and uptime to our customers.”

TAGS: Drivers News Trucks
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
1.22.19 JOST image.jpg
JOST air slide fifth wheel now standard on Peterbilt Model 579 trucks
Jan 23, 2019
1.20.19 schneider logo.png
Schneider, Trucker Tools team up for next-gen truckload capacity management
Jan 21, 2019
111516-financial-direction-trucking-2-web-agm.jpg
Capitalizing on trucking’s surge
Jan 16, 2019
1.15.19 paclease image.jpg
PacLease growth continues: Added 17 new locations in 2018
Jan 16, 2019