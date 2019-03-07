International Truck honors Terry Minor

For the second year in a row, International Truck recognized Terry Minor, chief executive officer of Nashville, Tennessee-based Cumberland International Trucks, as its North American Dealer of the Year. The award recognizes top International dealers for their commitment to provide industry-leading uptime and unparalleled performance in annual sales, service, and customer satisfaction.

“The North American Dealer of the Year award recognizes an exclusive group of International dealers who go above and beyond to provide superior customer service and support, and who are as passionate as we are about delivering the industry’s best uptime,” said Michael Cancelliere, president, Truck and Parts, International Truck. “With back-to-back award wins, Terry once again proves he is committed to challenging his team to raise the bar on their performance, whether it is in service, sales, or overall support. Terry and his team exemplify our collective focus on a culture built around customer centricity.”

Cumberland International Trucks operates two dealership locations in middle Tennessee, both of which include International and IC Bus franchises. Terry Minor and the more than 180 employees of Cumberland International Trucks earned the top honor by steadily increasing revenue and market share through prioritizing their customers’ needs.

Photo: Navistar

“Nurturing customer relationships is how our team measures success, so this award is truly an honor to all of us at Cumberland International Trucks” said Minor. “To receive this award for the second year in a row is quite an accomplishment for our talented team, as well as our loyal customers, many of whom have been with us for 12 years. We promise to strive to continuously deliver the highest level of service available and surpass all expectations.”

Minor was also recognized as a nominee for the national 2019 Truck Dealer of the Year award, sponsored by the American Truck Dealers (ATD), Heavy Duty Trucking magazine, and Procede Software. Other notable Navistar achievements include three Circle of Excellence awards for dealership performance, a President’s Award for operational excellence, and a Diamond Club award for parts sales. The truck leasing and rental Idealease business at Cumberland International Trucks has earned the ONE Idealease recognition from Idealease for 19 years in a row.