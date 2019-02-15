Menu
Volvo Trucks 2018 Dealer of the Year Volvo Trucks North America
From left: Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America; Steve Bassett, dealer principal at General Truck Sales, Volvo Trucks' overall North American Dealer of the Year for 2018; Bill Hubbartt, regional vice president for the central U.S. region at VTNA; Bruce Kurtt, senior vice president of U.S. sales at VTNA.
Business

General Truck Sales is Volvo Trucks' North American dealer of the year

Volvo Trucks has named General Truck Sales of Muncie, IN its 2018 Dealer of the Year for North America. The truck maker also awarded Sheehan's Truck Center of Burlington, Ontario its top dealer in Canada and Tractoautobuses del Norte S.A. de CV of Chihuahua its top dealer in Mexico along with top dealerships across the U.S.

General Truck Sales and its employees earned the distinction for outstanding performance in a number of key areas, including growth of new truck sales, parts sales, customer satisfaction, dealer operating standards, franchise investment and support for other dealers.

Volvo Trucks North America

Volvo VNL 760

General Truck Sales leveraged Volvo's new VNL, VNR and VHD model families in straight truck and tractor applications to penetrate new markets, according to the truck maker, and has continued to invest in its facilities and service operations as a Certified Uptime Dealer.

This now marks the fourth top dealer honors for General Truck Sales, which has been in business since 1958 and is Volvo Trucks' North American Dealer of the Year in 2018, 2016, 2010 and 2006.

"General Truck Sales consistently proves to be one of Volvo Trucks' best all-around performing dealers, and 2018 was no exception," said Bruce Kurtt, senior vice president of U.S. sales for Volvo Trucks North America.

 

Volvo Trucks North America

Volvo VHD Series

He said the General Truck Sales team's commitment to customer service "is unmatched" and added they are "the ultimate ambassadors of the Volvo brand."

Volvo Trucks' 2018 Dealer of the Year awards go to:

North America: General Truck Sales, Muncie, IN

U.S. Central Region: General Truck Sales, Muncie, IN

U.S. Northeast Region: S&S Volvo, Lima, OH 

U.S. Southeast Region: Nextran Truck Center, Pompano Beach, FL

U.S. Southwest Region: Bruckner Truck Sales, Fort Worth, TX

U.S. Western Region: TEC Equipment, Portland, OR

Canada: Sheehan's Truck Center, Burlington, Ontario 

Mexico: Tractoautobuses del Norte S.A. de CV, Chihuahua

 

