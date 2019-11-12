Endeavor acquires American Trucker, other B2B assets from Informa

Endeavor Business Media announced on Nov. 11 the acquisition of a number of Informa’s Industry & Infrastructure and Auto Aftermarket media brands, expanding its position as one of the fastest-growing B2B companies. Included is American Trucker magazine and its website, trucker.com.

The Informa brands will join Endeavor’s complementary portfolio of brands and events to create new multi-channel platforms for its audience and advertisers.

“Endeavor is very excited about bringing the Industry & Infrastructure Intelligence and Auto Aftermarket media brands into the business to expand what we are already offering in these growing markets. We look forward to investing in these brands to take them to the next level for long-term sustainable success, leveraging Endeavor’s platform-wide strengths in print, digital, events and marketing solutions,” said Chris Ferrell, CEO of Endeavor Business Media.

“We are confident that the alignment of Informa and Endeavor’s brands in these markets will provide greater scale and innovative new opportunities for clients and audiences alike," commented Sue Boehlke, president at Informa Intelligence. "Endeavor’s culture and organizational structure based in a data-informed, customer-first philosophy will create a compelling market advantage and new opportunities for the whole portfolio. With Endeavor’s investment in new and cutting-edge products and services, this opportunity to bring aligned marketing services capabilities and talent from Informa to Endeavor will be a great fit for all.”

With this acquisition, Endeavor Business Media now has 600 employees that produce 80+ brands, 59 live events and 50+ innovative marketing solutions that drive awareness and conversion.

"Many of our legacy brands that are part of the acquisition have great alignment with Endeavor's portfolio," said Reggie Lawrence, American Trucker vice president. "Each of our markets benefit by adding value for customers and audiences alike."

"Our Commercial Vehicle brands align perfectly with Endeavor's Vehicle Service brands. From Energy to Engineering, there is additive alignment that will expand our market footprint in each key industry," added Lawrence.

The acquisition of these top brands advances the company’s initiative of actively growing and investing in high-quality B2B media brands that deliver excellent content and uniquely valuable experiences for its audiences and partners.

Informa was advised by JEGI, an independent investment bank focused on media, marketing, information and technology.