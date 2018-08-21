Breakthrough Fuel renamed: Breakthrough

To better align long-term business goals and all service lines, Breakthrough Fuel has dropped the "Fuel" from its name. The new name, the company said, was selected to embody all of Breakthrough’s services, including the company’s original fuel management offering as well as the new supply chain business, which was announced in April 2018.

“For nearly 15 years, Breakthrough has been committed to providing clients with data-driven solutions as we eliminate fuel surcharge distortion,” said Doug Mueller, CEO and president of Breakthrough. “The recent addition of our supply chain service allows us to delve further into our clients’ businesses, making an even greater impact on their bottom line.”

Breakthrough’s new supply chain service provides shippers with a data and information-based approach to developing and managing a variety of supply chain, transportation and logistics strategies, including network optimization, sourcing and procurement, strategic design and ongoing advisory services. This service line builds upon Breakthrough’s established transportation fuel management program, which is designed to help shippers more accurately reimburse carriers for diesel fuel costs.

“Our name may have changed, but Breakthrough continues to be, and always will be, dedicated to transparency and continuous innovation,” Mueller said.