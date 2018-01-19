Menu
When the mud slides, the trucks roll

When heavy rains triggered mudslides across southern California in mid-January, military trucks were tapped for rescue and recovery operations.

Forest fires that swept across southern California in January left many hillsides bare of trees and other vegetation needed to help prevent erosion. So when heavy rains swept in behind the fires, violent mudslides were the result – damaging homes, blocking roads, and leading to the deaths of 20 people. To rescue folks trapped by the disaster and to help communities recover from the devastation, California tapped National Guard units and their trusty trucks for aid.

