Well-wheeled: Nine custom Chevy trucks that netted six figures

What is it about that '50s style? As part of the ongoing centennial celebration of its trucks, Chevrolet recently showcased nine custom bow-tied pickups that fetched over $100,000, and seven were originally built in the 1950s — though all have received extensive custom work well beyond what they were endowed with at the factory.

The trucks were sold by Barrett-Jackson Auction Co., which is based in Scottsdale, AZ and specializes in antique and classic automobiles. But if you thought only classic cars draw big interest, think again: vintage/ antique and custom-built trucks have been attracting those big bids more and more.

"Vintage trucks, especially Chevrolets, have been gaining popularity with collectors, to the point that they are rivaling muscle cars," said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. "The most sought-after vintage trucks are full custom builds, and buyers are looking for both unique design elements and high-quality craftsmanship."

Check out our slideshow to learn more about each of these custom pickups.