Menu
Equipment>Trucks

Visiting Kenworth at Expo Transporte 2017

KWcrowd
Start Slideshow
Kenworth Truck Co. brought a wide selection of its models to what's considered the largest truck show in Latin America. American Trucker dropped by for a look.

From a big tanker-hauling ready T880 to cabover DAF-branded tractors and on down to a medium-duty K55 cabover and T370 conventional straight truck, Kenworth Truck Co. – a division of PACCAR Corp. –brought a little bit of everything to Expo Transporte 2017, held in Guadalajara, Mexico. Even virtual reality googles and an MX-13 engine as well.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: News Equipment
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
The new 12speed AMT can handle up to 110000 lbs GVW Photo Sean KilcarrAmerican Trucker
Kenworth, Peterbilt officially add Endurant AMT option
Oct 05, 2017
Ride of Pride truck drivers
Ride of Pride: Duty, Honor, Drive
Nov 09, 2017
This 1959 Chevrolet 3100 custom pickup sold for $121,000 in Scottsdale, AZ in 2014. Only the body is original; it's been rebuilt "from the ground up" beginning with a high-strength chassis, chrome 9-in. Currie rear end and a Detroit Tru-Trac differential. Inside, there's a white leather interior with black accents and green-tinted glass, and air conditioning has been added.
Well-wheeled: Nine custom Chevy trucks that netted six figures
Nov 02, 2017
Western Star Classic Truck
This classic Western Star is still trucking
Oct 31, 2017