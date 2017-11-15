Visiting Kenworth at Expo Transporte 2017

Kenworth Truck Co. brought a wide selection of its models to what's considered the largest truck show in Latin America. American Trucker dropped by for a look.

From a big tanker-hauling ready T880 to cabover DAF-branded tractors and on down to a medium-duty K55 cabover and T370 conventional straight truck, Kenworth Truck Co. – a division of PACCAR Corp. –brought a little bit of everything to Expo Transporte 2017, held in Guadalajara, Mexico. Even virtual reality googles and an MX-13 engine as well.