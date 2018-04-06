TruNorth to offer all-inclusive truck warranties

Aftermarket provider TruNorth Warranty Programs of North America is introducing what it calls an “all-inclusive” original equipment manufacturer (OEM) comparable coverage package this month for commercial vehicles.

Dubbed “OEM2,” the new warranty package includes coverage for major truck components and systems such as:

Engine, transmission, differentials, aftertreatment system, turbochargers and fuel systems

Engine electronics and wiring systems

Compressors, head gaskets, and radiators

“This is a big step for the transportation industry,” said John Gates, TruNorth’s senior vice president, in a statement. “Until now, no one has been willing to explore ways to transfer this level of risk away from the customer in a manner that still makes good economic sense for the business. OEM2 is simply another step in … offering the most competitive advantage for our retailers, finance companies, auction marketplaces and their customers.”