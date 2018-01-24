Testing skills on the tough Western Star course

World of Concrete attendees put their driving skills to the test on Western Star’s “Get Tough Challenge” vocational course in Las Vegas.
At the 2018 World of Concrete show in Las Vegas, Western Star Trucks not only showcased several of its vocational models in various configurations, it held its eighth annual “Get Tough Challenge,” which allowed contestants with a commercial driver’s license to pilot a Western Star model on a short course while being scored on a 50-point scale.
At the World of Concrete show, Western Star put on display several of its truck models in various vocational configurations:
- Two 4700SF Con-tech bridge mixer trucks with Detroit DD13 engines and Allison 4700 Rugged Duty Series (RDS) transmissions;
- A 4700SB Holcombe volumetric mixer with a Detroit DD13 engine and Allison 4000 RDS transmission;
- A 4700SF Stone Slinger with a Detroit DD13 engine and Allison 4500 RDS transmission;
- A 4800SB tandem steer with a knuckle-boom crane;
- A 6900 XD40 Ground Force dump truck with a Detroit DD16 engine and Allison 4800 Off-Road Series transmission.
0 comments
Hide comments