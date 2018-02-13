Menu
Equipment>Trucks

TCMB: Taking care of maintenance business

MaintOpen
Start Slideshow
Elbow grease remains a key ingredient in the care and upkeep of trucks and heavy equipment, as these Air Force mechanics and technicians illustrate.

Despite all the advances in motor equipment systems – electronically-controlled engines, automated transmissions, and the like – old-fashion muscle and grunt work is still a critical component in keeping everything from cars and trucks to heavy front end loaders up and running, ready for the duties of the day. The men and women serving in the vehicle and maintenance brigade within the 673rd Logistics Readiness (LRS) squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) in Alaska provide an excellent example of this philosophy put into action.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Photo Department of Defense
Heavy duty towing, military style
Jun 07, 2017
FCtestOpen
Photos: Taking Kenworth’s ZECT out for a drive
Feb 08, 2018
KWT680hybrid
Is a fuel cell electric hybrid truck in your future?
Feb 07, 2018
Powertrain
Is the manual transmission going extinct in trucking?
Feb 05, 2018