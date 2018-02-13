TCMB: Taking care of maintenance business

Despite all the advances in motor equipment systems – electronically-controlled engines, automated transmissions, and the like – old-fashion muscle and grunt work is still a critical component in keeping everything from cars and trucks to heavy front end loaders up and running, ready for the duties of the day. The men and women serving in the vehicle and maintenance brigade within the 673rd Logistics Readiness (LRS) squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) in Alaska provide an excellent example of this philosophy put into action.