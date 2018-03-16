Service One custom wraps two trucks to honor U.S. military

Service One Transportation is rolling out two custom-wrapped tractors designed to honor the U.S. Armed Forces as well as the military veterans serving in its ranks as drivers.

One truck boasts a military camouflage pattern and the other is emblazoned with the Stars and Stripes, while the rear of each cab features a tribute to Service One family members who served with honor in the military.

Related: OVER-THE-ROAD WARRIOR

“Our company has always maintained a family-oriented culture as well as a deep appreciation and respect for those who serve in the Armed Forces. We inherited these values from my father, who founded Service One after his own military career,” noted Dan Flagstad, Jr., Service One’s president, in a statement. “The custom graphics on our trucks are a tribute to the veterans within our extended Service One family as well as a public 'thank you' to all service members, past and present, whose selfless sacrifices keep our country safe.”

“The truck wraps convey our pride in this country and in our family members who have served with distinction,” echoed Mike Myszewski, the carrier’s vice president of operations and logistics, whose great-uncle and father-in-law are being honored via Service One’s truck-wrap program. “Just as importantly, they allow us to recognize all of the brave individuals who have protected and continue to preserve the freedoms and opportunities all Americans enjoy."

Service One's truck graphics honor six veterans with family ties to the company:

Daniel Flagstad, U.S. Army, Cold War Veteran – Service One founder Dan Sr. joined the Army after graduating high school in 1955, and spent four years in Germany during its reconstruction era following World War II.

– Service One founder Dan Sr. joined the Army after graduating high school in 1955, and spent four years in Germany during its reconstruction era following World War II. Edward Kawczynski, U.S. Army, 36th Infantry Division – As a member of the “Arrowhead” Lone Star Division, Myszewski's father-in-law, Ed, served in battle throughout Italy, Southern France and Germany. He earned several decorations, including the Bronze Star Medal for valor, but was most proud of his Combat Infantry Badge.

– As a member of the “Arrowhead” Lone Star Division, Myszewski's father-in-law, Ed, served in battle throughout Italy, Southern France and Germany. He earned several decorations, including the Bronze Star Medal for valor, but was most proud of his Combat Infantry Badge. Dale Mueller, U.S. Marine Corp, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing – Dale is the husband of Service One's office manager, Diane Mueller, and served during the Vietnam War. His wing squadron was deployed to provide the aviation combat element for the I Marine Expeditionary Force during battle in Southeast Asia.

– Dale is the husband of Service One's office manager, Diane Mueller, and served during the Vietnam War. His wing squadron was deployed to provide the aviation combat element for the I Marine Expeditionary Force during battle in Southeast Asia. Ralph Myszewski, U.S. Army, Merrill's Marauders – Mike Myszewski's great-uncle and godfather, Ralph Myszewski, was one of approximately 3,000 American soldiers who volunteered for what President Franklin D. Roosevelt called “a dangerous and hazardous mission” to penetrate and destroy the Japanese supply lines and communications in Burma during World War II. Ralph's unit was officially designated as the 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional)—code name GALAHAD—and later became popularly known as Merrill's Marauders after its leader, Brigadier General Frank Merrill. For their accomplishments in Burma, the Marauders were awarded the Distinguished Unit Citation in July 1944, which was re-designated as the Presidential Unit Citation in 1966. Ralph partook in this dangerous mission after fighting at Guadalcanal and ultimately earned several citations, including a Bronze Star Medal. "Ralph was typical of what we've come to know as the ‘Greatest Generation,’" said Myszewski. "His sense of duty, bravery and honor made him special, and I was fortunate to have him in my life."

– Mike Myszewski's great-uncle and godfather, Ralph Myszewski, was one of approximately 3,000 American soldiers who volunteered for what President Franklin D. Roosevelt called “a dangerous and hazardous mission” to penetrate and destroy the Japanese supply lines and communications in Burma during World War II. Ralph's unit was officially designated as the 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional)—code name GALAHAD—and later became popularly known as Merrill's Marauders after its leader, Brigadier General Frank Merrill. For their accomplishments in Burma, the Marauders were awarded the Distinguished Unit Citation in July 1944, which was re-designated as the Presidential Unit Citation in 1966. Ralph partook in this dangerous mission after fighting at Guadalcanal and ultimately earned several citations, including a Bronze Star Medal. "Ralph was typical of what we've come to know as the ‘Greatest Generation,’" said Myszewski. "His sense of duty, bravery and honor made him special, and I was fortunate to have him in my life." Wayne Neumann, U.S. Army, 11th Airborne Division – Wayne was a Korean War veteran and the father of Service One's controller, Wayne Jr. He served in multiple combat units, including the 3rd Armored Division, the 5th Infantry Regiment and, most notably, the 11th Airborne Division.

– Wayne was a Korean War veteran and the father of Service One's controller, Wayne Jr. He served in multiple combat units, including the 3rd Armored Division, the 5th Infantry Regiment and, most notably, the 11th Airborne Division. Michael Strysick, U.S. Army, 6th Armored Division – A veteran of the Korean War, Michael served in the 6th Armored Division from 1952–1953. This division, known as the “Super Sixth,” was formed during World War II and subsequently reactivated during the Korean conflict. Michael's son, Peter Strysick, will be driving the Service One custom-wrapped vehicle that bears his father's name.

“Those veterans are true heroes who have touched countless lives, and we are proud to count them among our Service One extended family,” added Myszewski. “Our tribute trucks serve as a 'salute' to all who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, and we hope they will bring a smile to veterans as they roll down America's highways.”