SelecTrucks rolls out new emergency roadside service program

Used truck dealer SelecTrucks is launching a new emergency roadside assistance program named “Roadside Select” in partnership with 24/7 commercial vehicle assistance provider Roadside Masters, which serves both owner-operators and fleets.

With response times of reportedly under an hour, Roadside Select will be available for all used semi-trucks purchased at any one of the 24 SelecTrucks centers across North America. The program will also accommodate drivers who speak different languages via multilingual call centers, noted Bryan Howard, director of sales and distribution for SelecTrucks.

Related: Gliders: A loophole for ‘dirty trucks’ or savings for truckers?

“This is a helpful tool to protect our customers in the unfortunate event of an emergency,” he added. “It is just one more way that we at SelecTrucks are looking out for our customers’ best interests.”

The services provided to Roadside Select members include: