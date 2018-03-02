Menu
select1 Photo: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker
Equipment>Trucks

SelecTrucks rolls out new emergency roadside service program

Company says it will cover everything from jump starts to towing.

Used truck dealer SelecTrucks is launching a new emergency roadside assistance program named “Roadside Select” in partnership with 24/7 commercial vehicle assistance provider Roadside Masters, which serves both owner-operators and fleets.

With response times of reportedly under an hour, Roadside Select will be available for all used semi-trucks purchased at any one of the 24 SelecTrucks centers across North America. The program will also accommodate drivers who speak different languages via multilingual call centers, noted Bryan Howard, director of sales and distribution for SelecTrucks.

Related: Gliders: A loophole for ‘dirty trucks’ or savings for truckers?

“This is a helpful tool to protect our customers in the unfortunate event of an emergency,” he added. “It is just one more way that we at SelecTrucks are looking out for our customers’ best interests.”

The services provided to Roadside Select members include:

  • Tractor and trailer towing, together, for up to 50 miles.
  • Mobile mechanic service if truck and/or trailer can be fixed roadside, in lieu of towing. 
  • Flat tire assistance, tire replacement, and tire repair
  • Delivery service for fuel, oil, fluids and replacement parts
  • Jump starts and pull starts
  • Lock-out and replacement key services
TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
GliderKit
OOIDA throws support behind effort to repeal glider kit rules
Jan 30, 2018
EPA Glider kits
Pro-glider kit study gets pulled
Feb 27, 2018
MarOpen
Motor Transport: The “lifeblood” of the Marines
Feb 21, 2018
Freightliner1
Remote updates available for Freightliner Cascadia
Feb 16, 2018