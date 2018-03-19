Reviewing VTNA's retooled VNX tractor

It can be spec'd with an engine that cranks out up to 605 hp and 2,050 lbs.-ft. of torque to meet a range of heavy-haul needs.

Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) recently re-introduced its VNX heavy-haul tractor to its commercial vehicle lineup; a family of three different models designed to address what the OEM believes is an important "subset" of the North American tractor market. The "re-introduction" took place at VTNA's newly-constructed customer center located on the grounds of its New River Valley assembly plant just outside Dublin, VA. Chris Stadler, VTNA’s product marketing manager for regional haul, said the VNX features a new hood design that is shared with the VNR regional and VNL long-haul models that will help improve both engine performance, due to improved airflow, as well as fuel economy due to its aerodynamic shape. He added that the VNX also shares a range on interiors features moved over from the VNL to help with driver retention – amenities Stadler said have rarely been offered in the heavy-haul segment.

“The new VNX is a heavy-haul work tool for demanding jobs, and it gives professional drivers a comfortable working environment for performing at their best,” he explained. “The workspace was designed for maximum comfort and productivity, while the sleeper was designed to offer drivers a calm, restful space for their hours off the road.”

The dashboard on the VNX has been redone in the VNL style to reduce distraction by displaying the critical information a professional driver needs at a quick glance and by grouping frequently used controls within easy reach. A configurable, five-inch color driver information display with improved graphics works with steering wheel-mounted controls providing key operating information, as well as the ability to choose your preferred diagnostic data. On top of that, a dash-top tray with multiple USB and 12-volt connections provides a “safe, convenient home” for a driver’s many gadgets, which can also be linked to the optional in-dash infotainment system.

