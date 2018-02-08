Photos: Taking Kenworth’s ZECT out for a drive

The only exhaust from Kenworth’s $7 million Zero Emission Cargo Transport (ZECT) fuel cell-fired electric truck is water vapor.

It can pull 80,000 lbs. but emits only steam out of its exhaust pipe: that’s one of the beauties of $7 million Zero Emission Cargo Transport (ZECT) prototype developed by Kenworth Truck Co.

Based on a T680 daycab tractor, the ZECT is driven by a twin-rotor electric motor connected to a 2,000 lb. lithium-ion battery pack and hydrogen-fired fuel cell for propulsion power.

The fuel cell uses compressed hydrogen gas stored in six tanks at 5,000 psi to create electricity for the truck’s batteries and give it 150 miles worth of range.

American Trucker got a chance to get an up-close look at the ZECT as Kenowrht prepares to deploy this unique truck into drayage service at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles in a couple of months.