Photos: At look at electric Class 8 trucks on the horizon

More and more OEMs are planning some form of electric trucks that are debuting this year or by 2019.

While the all-electric Tesla Semi Truck has made the biggest splash in mainstream media over the past half year, Kenworth already has a fuel-cell-powered electric Class 8 truck on the road in California and Orange EV has a Class 8 yard truck that has been popular with some municipalities.

What else can truckers expect to start seeing on the road or in their own future? We put together some of the more popular Class 8 electric trucks on the horizon in this photo gallery.