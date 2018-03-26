Peterbilt Motors at MATS 2018

Peterbilt brought a wide array of its truck models past and present to the Mid America Trucking Show (MATS) this year.
The Peterbilt Motors Co. booth at MATS this year sported several different heavy-duty truck models, from a dump truck to a 579 tractor fitted with the company's new UltraLoft integral sleeper. And several Peterbilt fans brought their "old school" trucks to the show as well, positioned right outside the OEM's booth -- including a tricked-out cabover from 1985.
0 comments
Hide comments