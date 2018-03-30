Menu
Oldeopen Photo: American Trucker
Old timey rides at MATS 2018

Classic conventional models, including several rarities no longer built, made an appearance at the Mid America Trucking Show this year.

Out from trucking's history they came to grace the exhibit halls and parking lots the 2018 Mid America Trucking Show; classic conventional tractors and trucks, with some sporting names now rarely seen on highway vehicles such as Marmon-Herrington and Dodge. Many were displayed under the auspices of the Antique Truck Historical Society, whose and care and upkeep of these magnificent rigs made them look in some cases like they'd just rolled off the production line. Here then are just a few of the "golden oldies" spotted at Mid America this year.

TAGS: News
