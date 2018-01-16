New “mega-dealership” forms for Freightliner/Western Star

TAG Truck Centers and the Lonestar Truck Group are merging into a single “mega-dealership” companied that will eventually operate under the name “TNTX.”

The two companies said they will align under the TNTX entity in the coming months. In the interim, however, they will continue to operate as TAG Truck Centers and Lonestar Truck Group.

When the merger is finally completed, TNTX will represent over $700 million in annual sales and will employ approximately 1,000 employees in 23 locations, making it one of the largest Freightliner and Western Star dealer families in the country.

“This merger is unique in that there is no change in reporting responsibilities,” said Gary Dodson, CEO of TNTX, in a statement. “Customers will see no difference in operating philosophies or policies as our ownership group was closely aligned and worked together for many years prior to this merger.”

In addition to the merger, TAG recently opened a new 190,000 square foot Freightliner dealership in Memphis, TN – with the company relocating all of its TAG Memphis operations to the new facility, called TAG Truck Center

"Uptime is of the utmost importance to our customers,” said Tommy Earl, President TAG Truck Center. “Investing in a facility designed around uptime proves that we are committed to keeping our customers’ trucks on the road."

Employing 175 and located on a 40 acre site, TAG Truck Center’s new home also houses a dedicated technician training facility that Earl said offers "on-the-job training and other skills that are essential for career advancement in the trucking industry."