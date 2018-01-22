New heavy-duty repair resource goes online

Federal-Mogul Motorparts is rolling out a new online technical education platform for heavy-duty truck technicians dubbed “Garage Gurus” that offers information on how repair any medium-to-heavy-duty vehicle as well as keep up with the latest tools, maintenance and repair techniques being used in the industry.

Garage Gurus HD will initially be available across three modules, the company said, including nine classes pertaining to foundation brakes, air disc brakes, and bearings and seals.

Related: Repair tips for flood-damaged equipment

Throughout 2018, Garage Gurus will launch additional training classes for FP Diesel, ASE prep classes, preventive maintenance inspections, and more, Federal-Mogul said.

Current onsite offerings will occur at Garage Gurus locations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, and Los Angeles, with the company also launching two customized mobile training vans exclusively for its HD customers in these markets to bring training and demonstrations directly to shops and fleets alike.

"We recognize how important it is to address the skills gap throughout the commercial vehicle industry, along with the need to provide technicians access to quality heavy-duty training classes," noted Brent Berman, director of training and consumer experience at Federal-Mogul Motorparts, in a statement. "We are excited to be able to offer this new platform across a wide variety of heavy-duty topics, and look forward to expanding the offerings during the year."

Garage Gurus HD will officially launch at Heavy-Duty Aftermarket Week ‘18 in Las Vegas this week.