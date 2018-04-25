Menu
Maxxima LED lighting flexible strip Photo: Maxxima
Equipment>Trucks

Maxxima releases flexible LED strip lights for trucks and trailers

Available in 48-inch and 60-inch lengths, the combo STT/BU strip lights can be applied to the rear of any vehicle to produce bright white and red lighting for increased visibility.

Maxxima, a maker of LED lighting for commercial vehicles and industrial applications, has introduced two sizes of flexible hybrid auxiliary stop-turn-tail/backup LED strip lights for trucks, trailers, buses, and other vehicles.

Available in 48-inch and 60-inch lengths, the combo STT/BU strip lights can be applied to the rear of any vehicle to produce bright white and red lighting for increased visibility during braking, turning, backing up, and whenever the vehicle lights are on. The PVC outer jacket seals out moisture and grime, and the self-adhesive backing provides a secure mount to any clean surface. Each strip comes with a standard 4-pin flat trailer connector and an extra lead for the backup light circuit.

Backed by a two-year warranty, the 48-inch light (part #MLS-STTBU48) and 60-inch light (part MLS-STTBU60) are available now through Maxxima’s network of aftermarket distributors in the United States and Canada.

Maxxima, a division of Panor Corp., designs and manufactures a complete range of LED lighting for commercial vehicles as well as consumer and industrial markets. From stop/tail/turn (STT), emergency, interior cargo, and marker lamps, Maxxima LED products light the way for trucks, buses, trailers, and other vehicles on and off road in the most demanding environments all over the world.

