A look back at truck-brand history

More than a little irony leavens the past-to-present path traveled by the heavy truck manufacturers serving the North American market.
The long, winding tales of the various heavy truck makers serving North America involves more twists and turns then can be fully recounted here, but the RoadPro Family of Brands and American Trucker worked together to compile the thumbnail versions of the backgrounds in this gallery. So what better way to kick off the New Year than to look back on the origins of the companies making the many big rigs operating on our far-flung highways today.
