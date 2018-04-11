Menu
A last look at the show trucks of MATS 2018

A lot of sharp iron competed in the 2018 Paul K. Young (PKY) Truck Beauty Championship at the Mid America Trucking Show.

Despite the surprise snow storm that briefly socked in the 2018 Mid America Trucking Show (MATS), the competitors who gathered for the annual PKY Championship -- named after the founder of MATS, Paul K. Young -- cleared off their high-toned rides and got them shined back up for bragging rights. Here's a last look at some of the sharp iron on display at this year's event.

