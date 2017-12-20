Menu
T680 Photo: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker
Equipment>Trucks

Kenworth T680 will be standard with PACCAR AMT starting in January

The OEM said the propriety AMT with right-hand column-mounted shifter will be standard equipment on T680 linehaul and regional models.

Kenworth Truck Co. said this week that, beginning in January, the 12-speed proprietary PACCAR automated manual transmission (AMT) and right-hand column-mounted shifter will be standard equipment on its T680 linehaul and regional haul models.

The OEM said the addition of that AMT as a standard option “completes” the transition of the T680 to a proprietary powertrain that combines a PACCAR-made engine, transmission and tandem rear axle.

Kurt Swihart, Kenworth’s marketing director, noted in a statement that approximately 70% of the OEM’s linehaul customers purchased automated transmissions in 2017, up from about 30% in 2013.

He added that the benefits of offering a proprietary powertrain package are fuel economy and weight savings for both fleets and individual truck operators.

Kenworth noted that the PACCAR AMT – developed for linehaul and regional haul applications up to 110,000 lbs. gross vehicle weight -- weighs up to 105 lbs. less than comparable AMT models. It also features a 750,000-mile oil change interval that the OEM believes is one of the longest available for linehaul applications.

