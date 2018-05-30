Kenworth opens 2nd Hawaii dealership

The newest Kenworth location is the second of two dealerships to open its doors on the Big Island in Hawaii in the past year.

The first Kenworth in Kailua-Kona did so well, the company said it decided to open a second location only a few months later.

The newest service and parts dealership is an 11,000 sq.-ft. facility on the east side of Hawaii Island.

Kenworth and PACCAR representatives, local officials and more than 75 customers celebrated the opening. Kenworth Hawaii dealer principal Kevin Balog said this location caters to the growing customer base more conveniently. Even though the two dealerships are separated by 75 miles, Balog said it can take more than two hours, depending on various factors.

“Traffic and inclement weather on the windward side of the island can further complicate our customers’ efforts in getting parts and service support,” Balog explained. “With this location, we can provide faster and more convenient service that doesn’t require truck fleets and operators to give up a full day of productivity whenever they need to have a truck serviced.”

With the growing customer base is a growing emphasis on emission controls, diagnostics and powertrains, Balog said, and Kenworth Hawaii wants its customers to rely on the support they can better offer with an additional shop.

In addition to a physical location, the training from PACCAR on how to properly service engines, axles and transmissions, in combination with Kenworth’s instruction for Kenworth TruckTech offers the knowledge to address a range of customers’ service needs.

“Our customers benefit from our inventory of new Kenworth heavy and medium duty trucks, service with factory-trained technicians, parts support through PACCAR Parts, and truck financing from PACCAR Financial,” Balog said.

The dealership, which opened at 110 Holomua St., has two service bays, a 3,600 sq.-ft. stock room and a 2,000 sq.-ft. parts display room. The Hilo site is managed by Leslie Boteliho, and the service manager for the two is Chris Harris.