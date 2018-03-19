Menu
Kenworth launches website dedicated to used trucks

OEM notes its “certified pre-owned” truck program is available in the U.S. and Canada.

Kenworth Truck Co. is launching a special dedicated website for its Kenworth “Certified Pre-Owned” program at www.KenworthCertified.com; a website that features a listing of pre-owned certified trucks from participating Kenworth dealers, the OEM said.

The website also contains comprehensive program information, including a downloadable brochure, program benefits and eligibility requirements, as well as specific information related to pre-owned PACCAR engines warranty coverage.

Available in the U.S. and Canada, the “certified pre-owned” program offers what the company called “top condition” Kenworth Class 8 trucks. To qualify, each vehicle must be four model years of age or less, have mileage under 450,000 miles, and pass an extensive 150-point inspection completed by Kenworth certified technicians.

“Kenworth builds Class 8 trucks that deliver long service lives. The Kenworth Certified Pre-Owned Program leverages this performance to provide the second owner of a Kenworth truck both a solid investment and comprehensive warranty,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth’s marketing director, in a statement. 

When equipped with a PACCAR MX-13 engine, a Kenworth certified pre-owned truck will come standard with a PACCAR Engine pre-owned warranty that offers one-year, 125,000-mile coverage for 105 components on the engine and aftertreatment system.

Also for those certified pre-woned trucks powered by PACCAR engines, Kenworth will provide a 90-day buyer assurance warranty that provides protection on 135 components, ranging from the HVAC [heating, ventilation and air-conditioning] system to select cab and sleeper components.

There is also a $1,000 rebate for those pre-owned buyers financing through PACCAR Financial for the first time, along with a Kenworth loyalty card, which provides discounts on an array of quality truck parts and accessories, and a free Kenworth-branded gift, the OEM said.

 

