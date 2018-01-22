Dayton Parts unveils new branding initiative

Dayton Parts LLC is introducing a new “brand focus” for its truck aftermarket parts business dubbed “DP Everywhere.”

Unveiled at the Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week ’18 trade show in Las Vegas this week, Walt Sherbourne, Dayton’s vice president of marketing, said this new effort is a strategy designed to increase “market-necessary” product introductions, services and overall availability of part offerings.

“DP Everywhere underscores our progress in not only bringing more products to market but sustaining those launches with widespread availability and extensive support,” he explained in a statement. “We are working with our customers to meet their needs and offer complete coverage, everywhere they need it.”

The introduction of “DP Everywhere” corresponds with the launch of a new support hub, “DP Garage,” which will be home to the company’s numerous support offerings including its video training series, competitive cross-reference materials, technical data and more.

DP Garage will be available spring 2018 on the company’s website and mobile app, Sherbourne noted.

“We’ve made substantial progress in developing materials to assist the market with numerous aspects of buying, installing and servicing replacement parts,” he said. “DP Garage allows us to share these materials in one, easy to access location and affords users the opportunity to take advantage of other Garage elements that may help them even further with their replacement decisions.”

Both the “DP Everywhere” and “DP Garage” strategies will be further supported by additional program introductions as well as ongoing growth and expansion initiatives, Sherbourne added.