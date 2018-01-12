Menu
WSwings1 Photo: Western Star
The gold and silver colors are being retired from the "Wings" design.
Equipment>Trucks

Continuation for Western Star’s 50th anniversary graphics package

The “Wings of Awesomeness” limited edition graphics can now be ordered for any Western Star model in new colors.

Truck maker Western Star is expanding limited edition “Wings of Awesomeness” graphics package into 2018 as part of the continued celebration of its 50th anniversary.

The OEM said customers can now order it for any Western Star truck model, in their choice of paint colors.

Related: This classic Western Star is still trucking

Originally available in gold and silver – colors that the OEM has now been retired from the package – the “Wings of Awesomeness” design features a winged pattern that merges what the truck maker calls “classic styling with modern edginess,” noted Andy Johnson, brand manager for Western Star.

“The 50th anniversary gold and silver design marked an important milestone for Western Star,” he said. “While we have retired the gold and silver design, we’ve added hundreds of new paint colors and look forward to seeing what combinations our customers create. The ‘Wings of Awesomeness’ paint scheme is yet another way to show off their personality.”

The OEM added that “Wings of Awesomeness” is now available as a premium factory paint option.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Western Star tractor
Backup camera option for Western Star
Nov 08, 2017
BTC1
BTC boosts its driver pay
Jan 11, 2018
LoveTX2
More parking, services, and hotels focus of Love’s 2018 plan
Jan 11, 2018
KWhydrogen
Kenworth shows off fuel cell-powered T680
Jan 10, 2018