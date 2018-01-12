Continuation for Western Star’s 50th anniversary graphics package

Truck maker Western Star is expanding limited edition “Wings of Awesomeness” graphics package into 2018 as part of the continued celebration of its 50th anniversary.

The OEM said customers can now order it for any Western Star truck model, in their choice of paint colors.

Originally available in gold and silver – colors that the OEM has now been retired from the package – the “Wings of Awesomeness” design features a winged pattern that merges what the truck maker calls “classic styling with modern edginess,” noted Andy Johnson, brand manager for Western Star.

“The 50th anniversary gold and silver design marked an important milestone for Western Star,” he said. “While we have retired the gold and silver design, we’ve added hundreds of new paint colors and look forward to seeing what combinations our customers create. The ‘Wings of Awesomeness’ paint scheme is yet another way to show off their personality.”

The OEM added that “Wings of Awesomeness” is now available as a premium factory paint option.