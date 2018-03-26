California trucker named Peterbilt’s “SuperFan"

LOUISVILLE, KY. Truck driver and lifelong Peterbilt devotee Rick McClerkin of San Jose, CA, came out on top in Peterbilt Motors Co.’s “SuperFan” contest at the Mid America Trucking Show; winning a brand-new, screaming red and custom-chromed Peterbilt Model 567 Heritage tractor that is also the one-millionth truck built by Peterbilt.

The company's SuperFan contest drew more than 1,500 entries, with McClerkin one of five finalists drawn from that pool of contestants vying for the Model 567 giveaway.

"We're blown away by the response and each of the amazing stories that each of you shared with us," noted Peterbilt General Manager Kyle Quinn during the event, as he presented the keys to the grand prize to McClerkin. "For many of you, Peterbilt is truly a way of life."

"I've been empowered by that red oval all my life," McClerkin said after he'd hopped into the prize truck with his new fiancée, Kathy Cantaloube. This makes for quite an engagement gift, you'd think, and "I'm going to keep it shining," he said.

The Model 567 Heritage “SuperFan” tractor is equipped with a PACCAR powertrain including MX-13 engine, PACCAR Automated Transmission and PACCAR 40,000-lb. rear axle. Custom chrome finishing was done by Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, MO.

Courtesy of Chevron, this Model 567 gets free oil changes for up to a million miles, among the additional prizes McClerkin picked up. Meanwhile, all the SuperFan runners-up got a check for $10,000 along with $625 to redeem for parts at Peterbilt dealerships.

McClerkin related that first trip in a shiny new Peterbilt was as a child around five years old and he's been smitten ever since. Not counting this new 567 Heritage, McClerkin owns two Peterbilt models for his trucking business as well as four others for his personal collection. He's also got seven trucks built by Fageol Motors, the predecessor company Peterbilt acquired in 1938, as well as a museum dedicated to the brand and has compiled more than 50,000 drawings and schematics of the trucks that are shared with enthusiasts and restorers.

With trucks in his collection dating back to 1918, McClerkin's truck showcase now spans a century.