Annual bike week festival will alter FL truck stop schedule

Hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists will converge on the Daytona Beach/Ormond Beach, FL, area March 9-18 for Bike Week. Daytona Harley Davidson (DHD), located next door to the Love’s Travel Stop in Ormond Beach, is a major participant of the annual motorcycle event and rally and as a result DHD’s involvement causes unusually high-traffic volume in and around the area.

Thus for the week of March 9-18, the Love’s Travel Center in Ormond Beach by I-95/US Hwy 1 will only allow trucks to fuel and go. No long-term parking will be available at this location throughout Bike Week.

In past years, the increased traffic volumes as drivers wait to fuel – combined with the significant influx of cars, trucks and motorcycles – has caused severe traffic jams, forcing state police to close the exit. Love’s wants to provide the necessary fueling for professional drivers, and in order to ensure that is still available, drivers will need to continue moving in and out at that exit. For more information, please visit Love’s FAQ page.