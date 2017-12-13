The all-electric ET-One set to roll

Thor Trucks, a transportation lab based in Los Angeles, plans to start testing its ET-One tractor in 2018.
Hot on the heels of Tesla’s rock concert-style unveiling of its Semi all-electric Class 8 daycab back in November comes a different all-electric tractor dubbed the ET-One – a truck being built by Thor Trucks, a self-styled “transportation laboratory” based in Los Angeles. It’s due to enter production in 2019 and the base model sticker price will start at $150,000, the company said.
