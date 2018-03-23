Adding collision repair parts to accessories line

LOUISVILLE, KY. Long known for its line of chrome parts, lights, and other accessories to help truckers “personalize” their rigs, United Pacific Industries is also now highlighting its broad selection collision parts as well, which encompass everything from bumpers, turn signals and grilles, to hub caps, steps, toolboxes, door handles, exterior mirrors, mud flaps, front fenders and more.

Those are items designed as direct replacements for OEM truck and trailer products, noted Jai Baek, United’s marketing and creative director.

Related: Demand for truck parts grows with aging Class 8 fleet

“A lot of people don’t know about us and our all makes/all models parts that fit a majority of the commercial trucks currently on the road,” he explained to American Trucker here at the Mid America Trucking Show. “We have our own research and development department to make sure our products fit well.”

Baek said United – which has been in business for over 20 years – offers 20,000 different store keeping units (SKUs) worth of exterior and interior parts, with a particular focus on lighting products

For example, the company said it offers a variety of headlight options as a “simple yet effective way” to customize a big rig, with “aggressive looks” available with styles such as a “Blackout Projection Headlight” with Amber LED [light emitting diode] Light Bar or with a standard LED Position Light Bar, which offers low beam and high beam applications.

Interior customization accessories include steering wheels, gear shift extensions and custom shift knobs, with different colors and styles to fit a driver's “individual personality,” Baek added.

Bright and colorful LED gearshift knobs are some of United’s most popular products, the company noted – a completely unique offering that is patent-pending and are available in four LED colors, including amber, red, blue and white and fit 9-, 13-, 15-, and 18-speed manual shifters. Three different styles, the Daytona, Brooklyn and Austin, offer a machined grip which set the look of the gearshift knobs apart from all others, with the Daytona style available in either a chrome or matte black finish.

“We understand that most of truck drivers practically live in their rig,” added Chris Bischoff, United’s national sales manager. “That’s why we offer so many options to personalize their trucks.”