ACT: Class 8 orders surged in January

Preliminary order numbers posted in January for Class 8 trucks in the North American market reached a 12-year high, according to data tracked by ACT Research – surpassed only by orders posted back in March 2006 orders, during what the firm called the “frenzied period” ahead of the imposition of 2007 exhaust emission regulations.

Medium-duty truck orders also witnessed a spike as well, noted Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst.

Related: ACT: Trucking capacity remains tight

According to the firm’s numbers, Class 8 orders increased to 48,700 units in January, which represents a seasonally adjusted month-over-month increase of 41% and a 107% increase year-over-year.

Medium-duty orders came in at a seasonally-adjusted 32,300 units in January, ACT added, which is up 56% month-over-month and 34% year-over-year. “This is the best month since July of 2006 and the third best month on record,” said Vieth.

Using preliminary February orders and the corresponding OEM build plans, ACT said order backloads are expected to spike for both heavy- and medium-duty trucks.

The Class 8 backlog is likely to rise by 25,200 units to 159,000 units overall, which will mark the highest Class 8 backlog volume since May of 2015, according to the firm’s projections.

Meanwhile, the medium-duty order backlog will jump by 12,000 units, to 66,800 units overall – a volume not seen since January of 2007, ACT said.